US tour operators get acquainted with Azerbaijan`s tourism potential
- 01 Nov 2019 10:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142984
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/us-tour-operators-get-acquainted-with-azerbaijans-tourism-potential Copied
US tour operators have met with representatives of about 70 tourism companies of Azerbaijan in Baku to familiarize themselves with the country`s tourism potential.
They exchanged views on tourism services offered in Azerbaijan as well as bilateral cooperation prospects.
The event featured presentation of Azerbaijan`s tourism potential, tourism routes, ancient architectural monuments and national cuisine.
News.Az