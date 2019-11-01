US tour operators get acquainted with Azerbaijan`s tourism potential

US tour operators have met with representatives of about 70 tourism companies of Azerbaijan in Baku to familiarize themselves with the country`s tourism potential.

They exchanged views on tourism services offered in Azerbaijan as well as bilateral cooperation prospects.

The event featured presentation of Azerbaijan`s tourism potential, tourism routes, ancient architectural monuments and national cuisine.

