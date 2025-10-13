U.S. Treasury Chief warns government shutdown is hurting the economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the federal government shutdown, now in its 13th day, is beginning to have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.

“This is getting serious. It's starting to affect the real economy,” Bessent told, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bessent explained that the Treasury Department has been forced to redirect funds to ensure that U.S. military personnel continue to receive paychecks. As a result, payments to other federal employees and services — including Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo — are being delayed.

“We are having to shuffle things around. We are having to furlough workers here in D.C. and around the country,” he added.

