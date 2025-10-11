US troops begin arriving in Israel to back Gaza ceasefire monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

US troops began arriving in Israel overnight as part of a force that will help oversee the Gaza ceasefire.

According two officials, the 200-strong team will arrive over the weekend, flying in from the US and other bases across the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US military’s Central Command, arrived in Israel yesterday.

Officials have said that US personnel were intended to help create a joint control center and then integrate all the other security forces that will be going into Gaza and help liaise with the IDF.

Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and probably Emirati military officials will be embedded in the team, likely based out of Egypt. Officials have said no US troops are intended to go into Gaza.

