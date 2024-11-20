US unveils $275 million aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, November 20, according to the Pentagon, News.az reports citing RBC-Ukraine .

President Joe Biden announced the new aid package to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position".This is the 70th tranche of equipment provided to Ukraine by the US Department of Defense stockpiles since August 2021. The package aims to address Ukraine's most urgent needs, including ammunition for missile systems, artillery, and anti-tank weaponry.The $275 million package includes:- Ammunition for HIMARS;- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;- 60mm and 81mm mortar rounds;- Drones;- TOW missiles;- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;- Small arms and ammunition;- Demolition equipment and munitions;- Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment;- Spare parts, support equipment, training and transportationOn November 1, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new aid package for Ukraine. The previous package was provided in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, including the Kursk region.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States would deliver several military aid packages to Ukraine between October and December. Their cost will range from $500 million to $750 million.

News.Az