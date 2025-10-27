US urges Hungary to stop buying Russian energy as Budapest pushes back

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States expects Hungary, Slovakia, and Türkiye to develop plans to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas, according to US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known as a Kremlin-friendly EU leader, has resisted pressure to halt purchases. After recent US sanctions on Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft, Orban said Hungary would explore ways to circumvent the measures, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Whitaker emphasized that Washington will continue to work with Budapest and partners like Croatia to find alternative energy routes. Hungary and Slovakia remain the last EU countries importing Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, while Türkiye is the third largest global importer of Russian fossil fuels.

News.Az