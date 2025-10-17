US vice president believes conflict in Ukraine will be resolved

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President JD Vance believes that Russia and Ukraine are not yet ready to sign a peace agreement, but the conflict will eventually be settled, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Right now, for all of our work, <…> the Russians and the Ukrainians are just not at the point where they can make a deal. I do think that we will eventually get there, but it's going to take a lot more work, because I think, as we learned the party started so far apart," he told the Newsmax television in an interview.

The vice president added that despite the progress that has already been achieved, resolving it proved to be way more difficult than the US administration had expected.

He went on to say that Washington views tariffs a more efficient instrument than sanctions.

