Russia's FSB detains Vugar Yusifov before flight to Azerbaijan

Yusifov—who is implicated in the case against former Surgut (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug) Deputy Mayor for Construction Vitaly Sharov and Director of the Property Relations Department Alexey Dvornikov—attempted to depart Russia, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

According to A law enforcement source, Yusifov was detained in Moscow while holding a ticket to Azerbaijan.

“Yusifov planned to leave Surgut and fly to Azerbaijan. He flew to Moscow, where security forces were already waiting for him,” the source said.

Investigators allege that in 2023 the defendants organized a sham auction to sell municipal property to Air Communications Agency. A company controlled by an affiliated individual entrepreneur was reportedly introduced as a bidder, and the asset ultimately went to Yusifov.

Investigators say the defendants created conditions to eliminate potential competitors and shared insider information, ensuring his victory at the auction.

Following the sale, the agency’s shares were allegedly sold at a reduced price. As a result, investigators estimate that the Surgut municipal budget suffered losses of around 120 million rubles.

The decision to privatize the agency was approved by the city council, with former mayor Andrei Filatov reportedly justifying the move by citing the company’s lack of profitability, using the phrase “so the dog doesn’t sit in the manger.”