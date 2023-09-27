US wants Azerbaijan, Armenia to return to negotiating table - State Dept

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US wants Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, News.az reports.

"The US Secretary of State has held direct discussions with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A number of US officials have visited the region not only last week, but also over the past months. We have done everything possible to ensure that diplomatic efforts continue, but it must be remembered that ultimately it's up to the two parties who have differences. We can do our best, but ultimately they have to agree to talk and come to some kind of resolution. We intend to continue to play our role in facilitating this process," he said.

News.Az