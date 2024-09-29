US weighs new troops deployment in Middle East

The United States is reportedly considering deploying more troops to the Middle East.

The Pentagon is exploring the possibility of increasing its military presence in the Middle East in response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, according to officials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.The military has presented several options for enhancing troop and equipment levels in the region to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has been in communication with President Joe Biden regarding the situation. As of now, no final decision has been reached.Currently, there are approximately 40,000 U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East.

News.Az