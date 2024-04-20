US welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States welcomes the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X, News.Az reports.

“This is an important step towards concluding a durable and dignified peace agreement,” Blinken noted.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. The meeting reached an agreement on the return of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

News.Az