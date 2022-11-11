US will continue to stand with Azerbaijan against ‘Iran’s destabilizing influence’: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will continue to stand with Azerbaijan against the 'destabilizing influence that Iran presents,' the State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The spokesman was responding to the journalist's question on increasing rhetoric from Iran to neighboring countries like Azerbaijan and whether Washington will be able to stand up and protect those neighboring countries in case Iran continues its rhetoric against them, News.Az reports.

“We’ve been very clear that Iran represents a threat to the region. We will continue to stand with our partners, to support them, and ultimately to stand against the kind of destabilizing influence that Iran presents and – in its region and perhaps beyond,” Price added.

News.Az