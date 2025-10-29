US withdraws some troops from Eastern Europe
The US will reduce its troop presence in certain countries along NATO's eastern flank as the Trump administration reassesses its military footprint in Europe.
“This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5,” according to a statement from the US Army on Wednesday, referring to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s mutual defence clause, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility,” the statement continued. “This force posture adjustment will not change the security environment in Europe.”
The reduction affects only a limited number of forces out of the roughly 85,000 US troops stationed in Europe, given a brigade is usually composed of several thousand soldiers. In its statement, the Army said the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division would redeploy to its base in Kentucky.
The decision doesn’t amount to “a full withdrawal” of US soldiers and will affect Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu said earlier on Wednesday.
The latest announcement also appears to only impact those four countries for now. Defence officials from other European states on the eastern flank have said they haven’t been notified by the US of any plans for imminent troop drawdowns.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who supports a friendly foreign policy toward Russia, said he wasn’t surprised by the US decision as he understood that US President Donald Trump needed to use the resources elsewhere.
“We need to be much more efficient in how we allocate defence spending,” Fico told journalists in Visnove, in northern Slovakia.