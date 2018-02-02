USD operations decline 1.6-fold in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

By contrast to January-December 2016, the foreign currency market declined 16-fold in the reporting period of 2017, APA-Economics reports according to the statistics of the Central Bank.

In January-December 2017, the USD operations amounted to $3,492,925,900, down 1.59-fold from $ 5,309,534,800 in the reporting period of 2016. The USD operations made up $505,778,700 in December 2017, $254,938,900 in December of 2016.

In the reporting period of 2017, $310,872,000 was sold, up 2.26-fold from previous year. At the same time, $194,906,700 was bought, up 66.17% in comparison to a year earlier.

Compared to November, purchase of USD by banks increased by 6.8%, sale by 1.8-fold in December.

Euro operations amounted to EUR 730,971,100 in January-December 2017, down 15.4% from EUR 861,409,600 in 2016. In December 2017 the euro operations stood at EUR 95,971,600, up 2.86-fold from EUR 33,871,900 in December 2016.

In the reporting period of 2017, EUR 81,040,500 was sold, up 3.8-fold from previous year. At the same time, EUR 14,931,100 was bought, up 20.69% in comparison to a year earlier.

Compared to November, purchase of euro by banks decreased by 2.39%, sale increased by 0.14% in December.

News.Az

News.Az