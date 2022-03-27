Use of the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the statements of Russian MoD is disrespectful to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - MoD

Use of the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the statements of Russian MoD is disrespectful to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - MoD

Use of the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the statements of Russian MoD is disrespectful to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - MoD

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan regretfully informs that some points of the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated March 27, 2022, do not reflect the reality, the Ministry told News.az.

"There have been no changes in the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Farrukh village and on the surrounding high grounds, which are part of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

The information about the retreat of the Azerbaijan Army Units from these positions does not reflect the reality. The Azerbaijan Army completely controls the operational situation.

The information in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan also does not reflect the reality and no cases of injuries among Azerbaijani servicemen have been recorded.

We remind you once again that there is no administrative and territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the territory of Azerbaijan.

The use of the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense dated March 26 and 27 is disrespectful to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is recognized and accepted by the international community, including the Russian Federation.

We remind the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that Article 1 of the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed by the Presidents of the two countries on February 22, 2022, states that “The Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan build their relations on the basis of allied interaction, mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the state borders of the two countries, as well as adherence to the principles of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, peaceful settlement of disputes and non-use of force or threat of force”.

Moreover, in accordance with Article 18 of the Declaration, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan are joining their efforts to combat and neutralize the threats of international terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense also demonstrates disrespect towards the declaration signed by the President of the Russian Federation, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

The Ministry of Defense reiterates that there is no village called "Furukh" in the Khojaly region of Azerbaijan. The name of the mentioned village is "FARRUKH".

We hope that in the following statements the name of the village will be indicated correctly," said the Ministry.

