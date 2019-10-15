Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completes visit to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has today ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Uzbek President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

News.Az