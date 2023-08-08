Uzbek President to visit Azerbaijan soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Azerbaijan is expected, said deputy director of Uzbekistan's International Institute for Central Asian Studies, former ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Fayziev at a roundtable themed "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan: New Horizons of cooperation" held today at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.az reports.

The Uzbek President's visit will be in August.

He stressed that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all fields is getting stronger and accelerating.

News.Az