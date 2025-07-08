Uzbekistan elected to FAO Council for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in its history, Uzbekistan has been unanimously elected to the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the 2028-2029 term, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

The decision was made following the elections of Council members held in Rome, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

The FAO Council is one of the Organization’s key bodies, bringing together 49 member states elected for a term of up to three years based on the principle of geographical distribution. Within its mandate, the Council reviews and approves the budget and programs of activities, as well as develops recommendations and decisions for the FAO Conference.

The international community recognized Uzbekistan’s election as an acknowledgment of the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country, particularly in agriculture, agrarian innovation, and food security, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Membership in the FAO Council presents new opportunities for Uzbekistan to shape global agricultural and food policy, develop international standards and legal frameworks, promote national and regional initiatives, attract investment, and implement joint projects.

