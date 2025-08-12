Uzbekistan urges closer ties with Kazakhstan in aviation and logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the 2nd Central Asia-China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference, Jamoliddin Nazarov, Head of the Air Transport Authority at the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, emphasized the need for closer collaboration with Kazakhstan to enhance air connectivity and improve cargo transportation.

“We and Kazakhstan set a goal to coordinate efforts in expansion of international routes, modernization of infrastructure and development of cargo transportations,” he said, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

According to him, both countries are located along the key transport corridors – North-South and East-West - which unveil opportunities for the creation of suitable routes for passengers and cargo.“Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will not be able to effectively cope with the aviation development challenges separately. We need to jointly build transport corridors and share responsibility,” Jamoliddin Nazarov noted.

He also emphasized the importance of joint personnel training and exchange of experience in aviation sector management.

Uzbekistan started reorganizing its aviation sector in 2016, through the creation of the Uzbekistan Airports structure, transfer of air navigation management functions to the Ministry of Transport, and enhancing airlines’ independence.In 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic, new 14 air carriers, including cargo and charter companies, appeared in Uzbekistan.

The speaker also touched upon air freight issues. He expressed hope that Uzbekistan’s MyFreighter cargo airline will expand its geography of transportation to Kazakhstan, highlighting that “through joint efforts it will be possible to create reliable and effective aviation corridors in the region.” In his words, the company plans to triple its fleet by 2030. Currently, the company has 11 aircraft.

