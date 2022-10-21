Uzbekistan’s Bukhara hosts opening ceremony of Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature was held in the Uzbek city of Bukhara, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan told News.Az.

The events that will last until October 22 were organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center with the support of the ministries of culture of the two countries, the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

The events will be held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, and the cities of Bukhara, Navoiy, and Samarkand.

The opening ceremony in Bukhara was attended by guests from Azerbaijan, local authorities, cultural and art figures, local Azerbaijanis, university students, and journalists.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Jamol Nasirov, Mayor of Bukhara, thanked the guests from Azerbaijan and noted that the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature held in the city for the first time will greatly contribute to the further expansion of friendly, cultural and literary relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, in his speech spoke about the high-level relations between the two countries. He noted that bilateral relations have risen to the level of strategic alliance thanks to the successful policy of the leaders of the two countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ganira Pashayeva, Chairperson of the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, stressed that the relations between the two countries in almost all areas keep expanding rapidly. Pashayeva emphasized the importance of solidarity in the Turkic world.

The event also featured a musical program.

