Uzbekistan’s Samarkand hosts Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature (PHOTO)

The Youth Palace in the Uzbek city of Samarkand hosted a grandiose opening ceremony for the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan told News.Az.

The events were organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center with the support of the ministries of culture of the two countries, the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

The events took place in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, and the cities of Bukhara, Navoi, and Samarkand.

The opening ceremony in Samarkand was attended by local authorities, cultural and art figures, guests from Azerbaijan, students, journalists, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan.

Delivering keynote remarks at the event, Rustam Kabilov, deputy governor of Samarkand region, spoke about the historical, cultural and economic relations between the two nations.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, in his speech, noted that relations between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek nations always stand at a high level. He stressed the great importance of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature held in Uzbekistan.

At the ceremony, Ganira Pashayeva, Chairperson of the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, said that the high level of cultural relations between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in all areas, including culture, is a matter of pride.

Emphasizing the importance of Samarkand for the Turkic world, MP Pashayeva recalled that the first summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in this city.

The opening ceremony also featured a musical program.

