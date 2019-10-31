V Children’s Paralympic Games will be held with the support of Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

V Children's Paralympic Games supported by "Azercell Telecom" LLC, representation of UNICEF in Azerbaijan and organization of Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee

Participants from different regions of our country will compete in 7 sports. Along with our local athletes, sportsmen from Republic of Georgia will also compete for victory. Overall, 163 Paralympians are expected to participate in the games.

Known as the initiator of numerous social projects, Azercell Telecom has been supporting the Children's Paralympic Committee since 2014. Thus, the company contributes to the integration of children and adolescents with physical impairment into society.

It should be emphasized that for the first time in international practice, Children’s Paralympic Committee was established under Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee in 2013. The core purpose of the committee's operation is to prepare reserve sportsmen and support disabled children’s integration to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation.

