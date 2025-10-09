Valentin Vacherot shocks Holger Rune to reach Shanghai Masters semi-finals

The 26-year-old qualifier became the lowest-ranked player to reach the semi-finals of an ATP Masters 1000 event in 26 years and made history as the first player representing Monaco to advance to an ATP Tour semi-final, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He collapsed onto the court after prevailing in more than two-and-a-half hours, and could play Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals if the 38-year-old defeats Zizou Bergs.

Both Vacherot and Rune struggled in the brutal heat and humidity in Shanghai, with Vacherot also battling painful blisters on his right foot.

After already beating Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac and Tallon Griekspoor this week, Vacherot has now beaten four top-32 players to become the first qualifier to reach the Shanghai semi-finals in tournament history.

Vacherot could yet be joined in the semi-finals by his cousin, the French player Arthur Rinderkneck, who will look to back up his win over Alexander Zverev when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

Vacherot is the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP 1000 semi-final since Chris Woodruff made the Indian Wells sem-finals as the World 555 in 1999.

Vacherot is the second-lowest ranked player in ATP history to reach the semi-finals of a Masters tournament and the result will see him enter the world’s top 100 for the first time.