Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains face delay as Indian Railways flags finishing flaws

India’s much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains may not hit the tracks as soon as expected. The first 16-coach sleeper sets — promoted as India’s fastest sleeper trains — are facing delays after the Railway Board flagged multiple furnishing and finishing issues during inspections.

A recent letter from the Board notes problems such as sharp edges at berthing areas, faulty window curtain handles, and design elements like “pigeon pockets” between berth connectors that could cause cleaning and maintenance difficulties. Officials say the trains must undergo corrections before they receive final safety clearance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Once the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) gains approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), files are sent to the Railway Ministry for operation sanctions. In this case, RDSO submitted its compliance report on September 1, 2025. However, a fresh ministry communication on October 28 has reminded all zones to meet every design and safety condition — particularly those needed for the trains to run at speeds up to 160 kmph.

The ministry has highlighted critical requirements: fire-safety systems, Kavach 4.0 installation, reliable communication between loco pilots, train managers and station masters, and proper functioning of braking systems. Railways has also instructed zones to train loco pilots to detach the semi-permanent coupler within 15 minutes during emergencies, with tools provided in their onboard kit.

Passenger comfort standards have also been stressed. Temperature control must remain stable inside coaches despite frequent door openings, and trained technical professionals should be available during journeys to handle unexpected issues.

To maintain smooth operations, the ministry has ordered dedicated maintenance teams, adequate spare parts, and consistent upkeep of the trainsets. Safety communication norms will be enforced as well — including multilingual announcements, reminders for non-passengers to exit before departure, and safety guidelines during travel.

The route for the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service is still to be finalised, but once operational, these premium trains will mark a major milestone in India’s long-distance high-speed travel network. For now, however, the rollout waits on finishing touches and full safety compliance — a slower route, perhaps, but one aimed at ensuring a polished and safe passenger experience.

