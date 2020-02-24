Vasif Talibov reelected Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first session of the sixth convocation of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was held on February 24, APA reports.

The issue of election of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was brought up for discussion at the session.

As a result of the voting, Vasif Yusif Talibov was re-elected Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

