Vast opportunities exist for further advancing Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan cooperation: Minister

There are additional opportunities for further advancing cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the second trilateral meeting of ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy and transport from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing Foreign Ministry. Minister Bayramov emphasized the multi-dimensional nature of the trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, highlighting key areas of partnership, including security, economic development, trade, investment, infrastructure, and transport-communication.He also outlined additional opportunities for further advancing cooperation, particularly through the development of the Middle Corridor, a critical trade and transport route linking Asia to Europe.

News.Az