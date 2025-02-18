Vatican cancels Pope Francis’ weekend engagements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vatican has announced the cancelation of Pope Francis’ weekend engagements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 88-year-old has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Friday for bronchitis treatment.

On Monday, the Vatican said his respiratory tract infection was presenting a "complex clinical picture" and he would need to remain in hospital.

That evening, the Vatican said the Pope was in a "stable" condition with no fever.

Spokesperson Matteo Bruni previously said the results of tests conducted in recent days indicate the pontiff is suffering from a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection" that needed a further change in his drug therapy.

Polymicrobial infections are caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.

The Vatican said that, despite his illness, Francis "read and worked" on Monday morning and said he was "touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that he continues to receive in these hours".

Concerns have been growing about the pontiff's increasingly frail health.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Pilgrims arriving at the Vatican this week have offered their prayers that the pope would recover soon.

