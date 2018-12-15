Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio: Azerbaijani multiculturalism is an excellent example to the entire world

“Azerbaijani multiculturalism is an excellent example to the entire world,” said Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Azerbaijan Archbishop Paul Fitzpatrick Russe

Paul Fitzpatrick Russell mentioned that at a time when the world faces Islamophobia and xenophobia, representatives of different faiths live in a free and comfortable environment in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said Azerbaijan is a multinational and multi-confessional country. He said Azerbaijan`s state policy is based on the principles of tolerance and coexistence of different nationalities, ethnic groups and religious minorities.

Noting that Azerbaijan maintains sincere and friendly relations with the Holy See, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade noted President Ilham Aliyev`s role in developing the bilateral ties.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade highlighted the humanitarian and charity projects carried out by Azerbaijan in various parts of the world. He particularly emphasized renovation and restoration of historical and architectural monuments in Italy on First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s initiative.

News.Az

