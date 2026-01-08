Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh dies at 49

+ ↺ − 16 px

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest, described by his father as a “medical setback” during treatment following a skiing accident in the United States.

Anil Agarwal announced his son’s death on Wednesday, calling it the “darkest” day of his life, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a leading natural resources company, and also leads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which manages the group’s philanthropic initiatives.

Recalling his son's journey, Anil Agarwal said Agnivesh was born in Bihar's Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual.

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College in Rajasthan's Ajmer and later went on to establish Fujairah Gold, before serving as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.

In the emotional post on X, Anil Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger after a recent skiing accident.

Today is the darkest day of my life.



My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

News.Az