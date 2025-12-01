Venezuela appeals to OPEC to counter US threats to oil reserves

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has urged OPEC to support the country against what he called growing and illegal threats from the United States, including attempts to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves.

In a letter to the bloc, Maduro highlighted the risks to global energy markets and denounced the potential use of lethal military force against Venezuela, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela’s exports remain low due to US sanctions. The move follows increased US military activity in the Caribbean and heightened tensions over oil and geopolitical interests.

News.Az