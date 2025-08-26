Venezuela plans to deploy 15,000 troops to border with Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela's interior minister announced Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.

Diosdado Cabello said the deployment's goal is to "ensure peace" and combat criminal groups in the region. The operation will utilize aviation, drones and a "riverine deployment" to protect the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move follows a recent increase in tensions, including the US doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and the deployment of US forces to the Caribbean.

Cabello urged Colombian authorities to "do their part" by removing anyone who attempts to commit crimes in the border area.

"Anyone who has relations with criminals, with criminal gangs, should assume their responsibility, and we will assume ours," he warned.

"If our people can be sure of anything, it's that we will make every effort in that area, and the 15,000 men will have the full support of the police forces. This is a joint effort, a team effort. I assure you that right now, there are operations, and we are destroying some (criminal) camps."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denied US accusations that Venezuelan forces are cooperating with Colombian guerrillas to traffic cocaine. This was in response to comments made by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole, who claimed Venezuela was helping Colombian guerrillas supply Mexican cartels with record amounts of cocaine destined for the US.

The Venezuelan government's actions come amid heightened tensions with the US over planned American military maneuvers in the Caribbean aimed at combating drug trafficking. The US accuses Maduro of leading the "Cartel of the Suns," a drug-trafficking organization. Cabello and Maduro deny the existence of the cartel.

In a show of support for the US, France has also decided to increase its surveillance in the Caribbean by sending more ships to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

