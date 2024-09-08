Venezuela's opposition candidate fled to Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Edmundo González, the opposition candidate in Venezuela’s recent presidential election, has landed in Spain after fleeing the country . A Spanish Air Force plane brought him to Torrejón Air Base near Madrid, where he’ll be granted political asylum.



González had been hiding in Venezuela after authorities issued an arrest warrant following his challenge to the results of the July presidential election, which handed Nicolás Maduro a third term in office.Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said González fled "to protect his freedom, safety, and life." She accused Maduro’s government of launching "a brutal crackdown" after the election, which has been questioned by many countries in the region.Maduro’s deputy announced that after González "voluntarily" sought refuge at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, the Venezuelan government agreed to let him leave safely.Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, previously said Spain would grant González asylum, affirming the country’s commitment to protecting the political rights of Venezuelans.The 75-year-old fled a week after Venezuelan authorities tried to arrest him, accusing him of conspiracy, document forgery, and other serious charges. He had been in hiding since July 30, fearing arrest after top government officials publicly said he should be "locked up."González wasn’t well-known until March when the main opposition coalition chose him as their candidate. María Corina Machado had overwhelmingly won the opposition’s primaries with 93% of the vote, but the government barred her from running for office.After another opposition candidate was also banned, González’s name was put forward. Fearing he would be disqualified too, the opposition kept him out of the spotlight, while Machado campaigned for him across the country.The opposition claims to have proof that González won the election by a wide margin and posted detailed voting results online, showing that he convincingly beat Maduro.The US, the EU, and other regional powers have refused to recognize Maduro’s victory without the release of full voting data. Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, called González’s escape "a sad day for Venezuelan democracy," adding, "No political leader should have to seek asylum in another country in a true democracy."Meanwhile, Venezuelan security forces have surrounded the Argentine embassy in Caracas, where six opposition figures are seeking refuge. The Venezuelan foreign ministry claims terrorist activities are being planned inside the embassy.

