Venezuelan president to visit Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will visit Azerbaijan in October, Venezuelan ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Berroteran told a press conference in Baku Tuesday.

Nicolas Maduro will take part in the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, the ambassador noted.

Berroteran added that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was also invited to Venezuela to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries, which is scheduled for July.  

News.Az


