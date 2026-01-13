Venus Williams crashes out of Hobart ahead of Australian Open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venus Williams was eliminated in the first round of the Hobart International on Tuesday, extending a challenging lead-up to the Australian Open.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova also suffered early setbacks in the tournament, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 45-year-old American, who exited in the first round last week at the Auckland Classic, fell 6-4, 6-3 to German world No. 42 Tatjana Maria after an 87-minute match. Williams saved six of nine break points but could not overturn the result.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, will now head to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she has received a wildcard five years after her last appearance. She will become the oldest woman ever to compete at the season-opening Grand Slam, which begins Sunday.

Maria, a 38-year-old mother of two, will face Hungary’s Anna Bondar in the round of 16. Last year, Maria became the oldest WTA Tour singles winner since Serena Williams in 2020, capturing the title at Queen’s Club in London.

Meanwhile, world No. 55 Krejcikova needed knee treatment before completing her match with heavy strapping, falling 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) to American Peyton Stearns. The Czech former world No. 2 had ended her 2025 season early due to a knee injury but had returned to play in the United Cup last week, winning two of three matches.

Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021 and Wimbledon in 2024, missed last year’s Australian Open due to a back injury. Stearns will face Olga Danilovic next after the unseeded Serb defeated defending champion McCartney Kessler in three sets.

