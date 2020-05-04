Vice-President of European Commission welcomes initiative of Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 4 May, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, participated in the Online Summit level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19 under the theme “United against COVID-19”.

In his intervention, the High Representative/Vice-President welcomed the initiative of the Non-aligned Movement, currently chaired by Azerbaijan, in calling this Summit to support a co-ordinated multilateral approach. Defeating the pandemic requires a global approach and a coordinated response. The EU has strongly supported the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire. There is an opportunity to revitalize the peace and security agenda. The international response must put people at the center, tackle inequalities, and uphold human rights for all.

The High Representative/Vice-President welcomed the launch of a database of basic needs and requirements amongst members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He concluded by calling on the collective responsibility of all to demonstrate that together we can be more effective. Fighting the pandemic together will be essential to pave the way for stronger more multilateral cooperation during the recovery phase and a more multilateral world after the pandemic.

News.Az