Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends family mega-show “Jirtdan in the world of fairytales”

Baku Convention Center has hosted the first family mega-show “Jirtdan in the world of fairytales” organized on vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Le

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The show featured 80 actors and dancers.

Funds raised from the charitable event, which will run until January 6, will be given to the Thalassemia Center.

News.Az


News.Az 

