Vice President of Liberia arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29

Vice President of Liberia arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29

Jeremiah Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, arrived in Azerbaijan on November 11 to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Jeremiah Koung was welcomed by Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, along with other officials.

