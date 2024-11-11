Vice President of Liberia arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29
Jeremiah Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, arrived in Azerbaijan on November 11 to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Jeremiah Koung was welcomed by Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, along with other officials.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Jeremiah Koung was welcomed by Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, along with other officials.