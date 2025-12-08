Victims testify at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, the financing of terrorism and other serious offences, continued in Baku on 8 December.

The open hearing at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and joined by judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with Gunel Samadova as reserve judge, provided the defendant with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defence lawyer, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Presiding judge Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the state prosecutors, the interpreters and other participants to the victims and their legal successors, who were attending the proceedings for the first time. He also outlined their rights and obligations.

The court then heard statements from the victims.

Victim Nuran Gasimov said he suffered a leg injury during an enemy attack on Azerbaijani positions in Lachin. Questioned by state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he added that several others were wounded.

Victim Alimukhtar Ibrahimov said he was wounded in the same incident alongside Gasimov. Responding to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he confirmed that multiple people were injured.

Victim Panah Aliyev said he sustained a head injury in an enemy provocation in Lachin. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department for Defence of the State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, he said several individuals received various injuries.

Victim Asgar Baylarov told Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev that he suffered a closed head injury as a result of an enemy provocation in Lachin.

Victim Ulvi Rahimov, questioned by Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, said he was wounded in the arm during an enemy attack in Lachin.

Victim Elvin Salimov, responding to state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said he sustained head and hand injuries in an enemy attack on Azerbaijani territory in Lachin. Victim Samir Mammadov also reported being injured in an enemy provocation in the district.

The court then proceeded to announce the statements of other victims. It was noted that a number of victims had previously informed the court that they could not attend the hearing for valid reasons and had confirmed the statements they made during the preliminary investigation.

During the presentation of documents, Vardanyan filed a motion requesting access to several materials in the criminal case, including interrogation records. His defence lawyer, Emil Babishov, asked the court to uphold the request.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev said the prosecution did not object to the defendant or his lawyer familiarising themselves with the requested documents.

Presiding judge Aghayev ruled that the defence could review the materials this week and would be provided with the necessary conditions.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9 December.

Vardanyan faces a wide range of charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance), 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), multiple counts under Article 116 (violations of international humanitarian law), Articles 120.2 and 29.120.2 (intentional murder and attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), Articles 214 and 214-1 (terrorism and financing terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal handling of weapons and explosives), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power), Articles 279.1–279.3 (creation of illegal armed formations) and 318.2 (illegal border crossing).

News.Az