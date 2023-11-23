Victory achieved under President Ilham Aliyev’s able leadership not only restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity but also rectified historical injustice: Pakistani President

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day.

This auspicious day serves as a reminder of heroic struggle of the people of Azerbaijan in defence of their motherland. The strategic victory achieved under your able leadership, not only restored the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan but also rectified a historical injustice. The celebrations this year are special as Azerbaijan takes control of its rightful territory of Karabakh.

Pakistan will continue its steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. May this victory continue to inspire peace, stability, progress and prosperity in the region,” the President of Pakistan said in his message.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our long-standing fraternal ties through multifaceted cooperation, which is on an upward trajectory given our recent high level exchanges and growing people-to-people contact,” President Arif Alvi emphasized.

