VIII Conference on International Security opens in Moscow

The official opening ceremony of the VIII Conference on International Security took place in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event, hosted by the Russian Ministry of Defense, is attended by over 1,000 representatives from 111 countries and various international organizations.

The participants of the international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia and attended by a delegation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry will discuss the issues of global and regional security.

At the plenary sessions, regional security aspects and regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges will be discussed among other issues of the conference agenda.

