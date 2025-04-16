Vinícius Júnior surpasses Ronaldo as Real Madrid’s top-scoring Brazilian
Vinícius Júnior has etched his name into Real Madrid history, becoming the club’s all-time highest-scoring Brazilian player.
The milestone came on Wednesday during Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Arsenal, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
With his latest goal, Vinícius surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who scored 104 goals for the club during his iconic five-year tenure from 2002 to 2007 as part of the famed Galácticos era.
Vinícius has now scored 105 times for Madrid since joining as a teenager in July 2018.
News.Az