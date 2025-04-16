Vinícius Júnior surpasses Ronaldo as Real Madrid’s top-scoring Brazilian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vinícius Júnior has etched his name into Real Madrid history, becoming the club’s all-time highest-scoring Brazilian player.

The milestone came on Wednesday during Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Arsenal, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

With his latest goal, Vinícius surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who scored 104 goals for the club during his iconic five-year tenure from 2002 to 2007 as part of the famed Galácticos era.

Vinícius has now scored 105 times for Madrid since joining as a teenager in July 2018.

The only non-Spanish born players to have scored more goals for Madrid than Vinícius are now Gareth Bale -- who's next, on 106 -- Gonzalo Higuaín, Hugo Sánchez, Ferenc Puskás, Alfrédo di Stéfano, Karim Benzema and the club's all-time leading scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I'm very happy to have reached 100 goals wearing this shirt," he said after scoring his 100th and 101st goals, in Madrid's 5-1 Champions League win over RB Salzburg on Jan. 22. "Now I'm just three away from Ronaldo, the Brazilian with most goals. Let's hope I can carry on and define an era with this team, that's my dream."

Vinícius has won 14 trophies with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles.

He was voted runner-up in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or, and won FIFA's The Best men's player of the year, after helping Madrid win a league and Champions League double last season.

He has also scored in eight of the 14 finals he has featured in as a Madrid player, including two Champions League finals.

Vinícius' highest-scoring campaign was last season, 2023-24, when he scored 24 goals in all competitions.

