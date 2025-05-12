Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

+ ↺ − 16 px

Virat Kohli has officially retired from Test cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year journey in the game's longest format.

The former Indian captain played 123 Test matches, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He led India in 68 of those games, becoming one of the most successful Test captains in the nation's history, News.Az reports, citing ESPNcricinfo.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning. "There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."

