Visiting Aghdam is important in terms of getting acquainted with the ideological situation at the place and creating right impression - Political scientist

Visiting Aghdam is important in terms of getting acquainted with the ideological situation at the place and creating right impression - Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is no doubt that the provocations committed by Armenia will be a serious blow to the accuracy of the information,” Political scientist Aziz Alibeyli told News.az.

Political scientist noted that the integration process is on the agenda: "Azerbaijan continues reintegration, and against this background, Armenians create artificial dissatisfaction. In this regard, the visit of 100 diplomats and military representatives from 45 countries and 12 international organizations to Aghdam is important in terms of getting acquainted with the ideological situation at the place and creating the right impression."

According to him, the goal is to get acquainted with the current road infrastructure potential of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Barda-Aghdam railway, and the Karabakh economic zone.

"It seems that the direction of integration is Aghdam. Azerbaijan will bring all dissatisfied parties here. The humanitarian campaign against Azerbaijan will be reset to this line," the political scientist said.

News.Az