Vivo launches new V60e smartphone in India

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in India, expanding its V60 series lineup.

The V60e stands out from the standard V60 model mainly due to differences in its chipset and camera specifications, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Its key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a dual rear camera system led by a 200MP main camera, and a 50MP selfie camera.

The Vivo V60e is available in India in two colours: Noble Gold and Elite Purple. The device is offered in three variants:

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/2-1759824778.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Vivo V60e specifications

The Vivo V60e runs on FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Display: It features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of local peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and Low Blue Light certifications. The screen is protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

Processor & Storage: The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Battery: It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Durability: The device is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity: The V60e supports NFC, an IR Blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional Antenna.

Camera features

For optics, the Vivo V60e carries a powerful camera setup:

Rear Camera: A dual-rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter that supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and features 30x zoom and 85mm portrait imaging. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and an Aura Light (which also functions as the LED flash).

Front Camera: It sports a 50-megapixel Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera with AI Aura Light Portrait support.

Vivo stated that this is India's first phone to be equipped with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features. Furthermore, the company has introduced a suite of AI features on the phone, including AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, AI Smart Call Assistant, and Gemini.

News.Az