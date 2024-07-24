VNA agency’s participation in Shusha-hosted second Global Media Forum in spotlight of Vietnamese media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vietnamese media outlets, including the VietnamPlus online newspaper and the Vietnam Law and Legal Forum magazine have widely covered the participation of media representatives of the country in the second Global Media Forum held in Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha on July 20-22.

The article published by the VietnamPlus online newspaper mentioned that a delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attended the second Shusha Global Media Forum in Shusha city, Azerbaijan.“Themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” the forum attracted the participation of over 150 delegates from around 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, three international organisations, 82 global and regional media entities,” the article said.The Vietnam Law and Legal Forum magazine also posted an article highlighting the four panel sessions of the Shusha-hosted Global forum on “Impact assessment: scoping disinformation,” “Policies and initiatives to build a more resilient society against disinformation,” The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on reality, media and disinformation: Promoting media literacy,” and “Climate action and media”.The article emphasized that in the discussions, representatives from news agencies, media entities, and international organizations, and experts exchanged viewpoints and shared experience on identifying disinformation and unverified information, as well as solutions to enhance global awareness of combating disinformation, and improve the effectiveness of the fight against fake news.The article also drew attention to the meeting between Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev and VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung held on the sidelines of the forum.“Noting that the effective cooperation between AZERTAC and VNA will make an important contribution to further deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, they agreed to soon renew a collaboration agreement between the two news agencies,” the article emphasized.

News.Az