Volkswagen employees plan to begin a strike against layoffs in Germany

Employees of the German automotive company Volkswagen will begin a strike tomorrow against job cuts in Germany.

This was announced by a representative of the industrial union IG Metall in Lower Saxony, Torsten Gröger, News.Az reports citing the DPA "On Monday, warning strikes will begin at all factories," Gröger said.It was clarified that the agreement between the union and the company, under which employees had agreed not to go on strike, expired on Sunday night.Volkswagen itself is preparing for warning strikes on December 2, the agency reports."We want to minimize the impact of the strike on our customers, partners, and our manufacturing plants. Therefore, the company has already taken targeted measures to ensure emergency deliveries," explained a company representative in Wolfsburg.It should be noted that earlier, during collective negotiations with IG Metall, Volkswagen proposed a 10% wage cut. It was then revealed that the company planned to close three factories in Germany and cut tens of thousands of jobs. The next round of negotiations between IG Metall and Volkswagen is scheduled for December 9.

