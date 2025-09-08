Volkswagen unveils affordable compact electric SUV ahead of Munich auto show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.CROSS, a compact electric SUV designed to broaden its lineup of affordable EVs amid fierce global competition and shifting demand.

The model, set for a world premiere in summer 2026, is expected to cost €28,000–30,000 ($32,780–35,121), targeting cost-conscious buyers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the company faces challenges including weak demand in Europe, a price war in China, and U.S. tariffs that have hit premium brands Audi and Porsche.

The ID.CROSS will join other entry-level EVs such as the ID.Polo hatchback (€25,000), CUPRA Raval, and Skoda Epiq SUV.

Europe’s largest carmaker has also launched a sweeping cost-cutting program, including 35,000 job reductions and capacity cuts at German plants, as profits decline in China and at home.

