Von der Leyen called Trump a tough negotiator

Von der Leyen called Trump a tough negotiator
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised US President Donald Trump's negotiating skills during a conversation with him, News.Az repotrs.

The video of the conversation was published by Right Side Broadcasting Network on its YouTube channel.

"You are known as a tough negotiator and a master dealmaker," von der Leyen said.


