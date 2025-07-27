Von der Leyen called Trump a tough negotiator
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised US President Donald Trump's negotiating skills during a conversation with him, News.Az repotrs.
The video of the conversation was published by Right Side Broadcasting Network on its YouTube channel.
"You are known as a tough negotiator and a master dealmaker," von der Leyen said.