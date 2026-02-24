Von der Leyen pledges to deliver €90bn loan to Ukraine despite Orbán's stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU will explore ways to implement the agreement to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan, despite Hungary blocking one of the necessary procedural steps.

Von der Leyen said in Kyiv that the loan had been agreed by the leaders of the 27 member states at the European Council, and that the EU will therefore ensure the implementation of the decision on the loan in one way or another. The European Commission president added that there are different options available and that they will use them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On 24 February, the EU General Affairs Council adopted two documents enabling the continuation of technical work on providing Ukraine with the €90 billion loan for 2026-2027.

However, another legislative act necessary for disbursing the funds remains blocked by Hungary.

In December 2025, Ukraine and the EU launched substantive accession talks bypassing Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Ukraine has now received critically important documents from the EU, under which Brussels will assess whether Kyiv has met accession requirements.

News.Az