Von der Leyen says the world seeks more trade with Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted "a positive side effect" of the tariff uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that more world leaders are now eager to strike trade deals with the EU.

“I am currently having countless talks with heads of state and government around the world who want to work together with us on the new order,” von der Leyen said in an interview on Tuesday with German newspaper Die Zeit, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“Everyone is asking for more trade with Europe — and it's not just about economic ties. It is also about establishing common rules and it is about predictability,” she said, adding: “Europe can deliver that.”

Since Trump’s April 2 announcement of new tariffs, a wave of uncertainty has engulfed transatlantic trade, rattling markets and casting doubt on the future of European Union-U.S. economic cooperation.

In response, the EU has sought new ways to diversify trade partnerships and has explored opportunities to deepen ties with other major economies like China.

According to the Commission president, Europe is “wide awake” and has the opportunity to play “a strong role in the new world order that is slowly emerging.”

“We must now use this momentum to open up new markets for our companies and establish as close a relationship as possible with many countries that have the same interests as us,” she said.

