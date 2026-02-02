Wajiha Qamar praises Azerbaijan’s progress in girls’ education

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed expanding cooperation in girls’ and women’s education during a high-level meeting held on the sidelines of an international conference in Cairo

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, met with Pakistan’s Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, to explore joint education initiatives and knowledge exchange opportunities, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The talks took place during the conference titled “Harnessing Religious and Media Discourse and Its Impact on the Protection and Promotion of Women’s Rights in OIC Member States.”

Muradova highlighted the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, noting that cooperation already spans several sectors including education, social policy and gender equality. She stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration at the institutional level.

The Azerbaijani official emphasised that girls’ education plays a key role in increasing women’s participation in economic and social life. She also outlined Azerbaijan’s state programs and education projects aimed at improving access to education for women and girls and strengthening their professional skills.

Pakistan’s Minister Wajiha Qamar praised Azerbaijan’s experience in promoting women’s education and expressed interest in sharing expertise and best practices between the two countries.

She underlined the importance of projects supporting girls’ education and highlighted Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field.

Qamar also noted that professional training programmes for women and girls contribute directly to social welfare and economic development. She stressed the importance of implementing joint initiatives to strengthen opportunities for women.

Both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation mechanisms, launching joint projects and deepening bilateral relations in education and social development.

Analysts say closer cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in education could support broader social development goals and strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.

News.Az